 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analysts Initiate Coverage On WalkMe, Note Upside Potential Betting On Digital Transformation
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 12, 2021 7:19am   Comments
Share:
Analysts Initiate Coverage On WalkMe, Note Upside Potential Betting On Digital Transformation
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Christopher Merwin initiated coverage of WalkMe Ltd (NASDAQ: WKME) with a Buy rating and $47 price target.
  • The price target signifies a 52.2% upside to the current level.
  • According to Merwin, WalkMe's distinction lies in the platform's extensiveness irrespective of the application and the numerous use cases via its no-code platform. Digital Adoption will drive the return on the investments from the growing enterprise digitization. He has a conviction on WalkMe's efforts to effectively move upmarket and improvise the business's sales efficiency, which historically has under-indexed relative to SaaS peers due to the higher category creation costs.
  • BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman initiated coverage of WalkMe with an Outperform rating and $35 price target, implying a 13.3% upside.
  • Bachman considers WalkMe well positioned in a relatively new self-help digital market, driving high customer return on investment (ROI). The catalysts include a steady if modest upside to annual recurring revenue, new customer acquisitions, and new product announcements.
  • JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens initiated coverage of WalkMe with an Outperform rating and a $39 price target, implying a 26.3% upside potential.
  • Walravens views WalkMe as an attractive opportunity for long-term capital appreciation. The company's digital adoption platform helps to use and deploy software quickly. It dominates in an attractive market that could be worth $34 billion. It also has an opportunity to drive growth as annual recurring revenue growth plummeted from 47% in Q1 to 25% in Q4 due to the pandemic.
  • Citi analyst Tyler Radke initiated coverage of WalkMe with a Buy rating and a $40 price target, implying a 29.5% upside opportunity.
  • Radke sees WalkMe as a derivative yet strategic play on the adoption of digitization and software-as-a-service (SAAS). The digital adoption platform helps organizations drive ROI. Radke orthodoxly predicts a $12 billion greenfield market opportunity with several sources of upside.
  • KeyBanc analyst Michael Turits initiated coverage of WalkMe with an Overweight rating and a $42 price target, implying a 36% upside.
  • Turits assumes strong demand drivers for WalkMe as a high ROI solution for growing digital transformation prompted software complexity. He sees a significant greenfield opportunity and adjacencies like automation and digital experience analytics.
  • Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow initiated coverage of WalkMe with an Overweight rating and a $36 price target, implying a 16.5% upside.
  • Lenschow describes WalkMe as the market leader in the emerging digital adoption platform market. He estimates the company to drive the annual recurring revenue growth from the mid-20% range in 2020 to the mid-30% range by 2022 as it builds its ecosystem and expands its sales coverage and channel partner network.
  • Price action: WKME shares closed higher by 4.78% $30.89 on Friday.

Latest Ratings for WKME

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021Wells FargoInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Jul 2021JMP SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnMarket Outperform
Jul 2021CitigroupInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for WKME
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WKME)

WalkMe Prices IPO At $31/Share; Trading Begins Today
IPO Preview: WalkMe, Atai Life Sciences Highlight Week Of Many Offerings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Tech Media

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CLOVJP MorganDowngrades9.0
CVETGuggenheimUpgrades30.0
XOMBMO CapitalInitiates Coverage On69.0
HSKAGuggenheimUpgrades280.0
IVZCitigroupUpgrades34.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com