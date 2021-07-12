64 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) shares surged 597.8% to settle at $34.89 on Friday as the company priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) shares jumped 279.5% to close at $9.79 on Friday as markets rebounded following a selloff in the previous session over concerns the economic recovery is slowing as the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads.
- Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) surged 64% to close at $324.23 on Friday. Software investment firm Thoma Bravo inked an agreement to acquire e-commerce shipping solutions provider Stamps.com in an all-cash transaction valued at $6.6 billion.
- Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPST) gained 49.4% to settle at $15.67. Piper Sandler, last week, initiated coverage on Tempest Therapeutics with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $23.
- Toughbuilt Industries Inc (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares surged 45.8% to close at $1.05 after the company reported 1H sales through Amazon of $5.48 million, up 118% year over year.
- TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) rose 32.3% to close at $5.29 after the company priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) gained 29.2% to settle at $8.50.
- Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) surged 26.4% to close at $4.74.
- Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) shares gained 25% to close at $3.45. after the company announced top-line clinical data from the extension cohort of Phase 1b trial of Belapectin in combination with Merck & Co’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with metastatic melanoma and head & neck cancer.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) surged 21.5% to settle at $5.60 as the company priced its IPO at $5 per unit.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) shares gained 21.1% to settle at $26.50 as traders play the stock as a high-short interest name.
- MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) rose 20.1% to close at $4.13.
- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) gained 18.3% to settle at $5.63.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) jumped 16.9% to close at $11.51.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) shares gained 16.2% to close at $15.98 after the company reported that the board authorized debt refinancing.
- Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) gained 15.9% to close at $36.17.
- Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) rose 15.2% to settle at $4.17.
- Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTG) gained 15% to close at $22.08. Portage Biotech was recently added to Russell 2000 Index.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) surged 14.9% to close at $9.43.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) shares rose 14.8% to close at $2.72 after the company said it received a $2.9 million follow-on order for a FOX-XP™ Wafer Level Test and Burn-in system and multiple WaferPak™ Contactors for production test.
- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) surged 14.8% to close at $4.96.
- PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) gained 14.6% to close at $3.76.
- Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDH) gained 14.6% to close at $3.53.
- Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) surged 14.4% to settle at $3.97. Craig-Hallum, last week, initiated coverage on Performant Financial with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $10.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) rose 14.3% to close at $2.56.
- Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE: CXM) surged 14.3% to settle at $22.37.
- Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQFT) gained 14% to close at $5.13.
- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) gained 13.5% to close at $22.97.
- The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) rose 13% to settle at $6.24.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) gained 13% to close at $6.97.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) surged 11.8% to settle at $33.86.
- 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) climbed 11.7% to close at $17.89.
- AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) gained 11.7% to close at $57.57 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised profit forecast for FY22.
- indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) jumped 9.6% to close at $9.06. indie Semiconductor is expected to discuss its Q2 2021 results and business outlook on August 10, 2021.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) gained 9.6% to close at $3.76. Recon Technology’s Subsidiary FGS recently signed a cooperation agreement with Gao Deng.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) gained 9.1% to settle at $13.48 after dropping 17% on Thursday.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) jumped 8.8% to close at $21.22.
- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) shares jumped 8.2% to close at $2.51 after the company announced it was awarded the renewal of a multiyear supply agreement valued above $2.4 million.
- ReShape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ: RSLS) fell 7.7% to close at $4.69 after jumping around 24% on Thursday. The company recently highlightsed completion of lap-band manufacturing transition to Massachusetts-based manufacturer.
- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) rose 7.3% to close at $59.24.
- BioNTech SE - ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) rose 4.6% to close at $217.40. Pfizer and BioNTech started designing version of COVID-19 vaccine specifically to combat Delta variant.
Losers
- Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MITQ) fell 33.5% to settle at $15.95 on Friday after jumping 700% on Thursday. Moving iMage Technologies priced its initial public offering of 4.2 million common shares at $3 per share.
- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) shares fell 27.4% to close at $4.72 on Friday after jumping over 71% on Thursday.
- Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGTX) dipped 25.3% to close at $6.90 The FDA has instituted a clinical hold on Sigilon Therapeutics Phase 1/2 study of SIG-001 in patients with severe or moderately severe hemophilia A.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) fell 23.3% to close at $6.90 after reporting a loss for its fourth quarter.
- Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) fell 17.4% to close at $4.75.
- Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) fell 17.1% to close at $9.42.
- LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ: LMFA) dropped 17% to close at $4.69 after surging 42% on Thursday.
- Alterity Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ATHE) fell 16.8% to close at $1.68 after climbing 28% on Thursday. The company's Australian-listed stock recently filed for a proposed offering of shares.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) dropped 15.1% to settle at $5.07. Digital Brands Group recently estimated a 100% jump in its second quarter FY21 revenue on a sequential basis. It reported $0.41 million sales for the first quarter of FY21.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) dropped 14.1% to close at $10.19.
- UTime Ltd (NASDAQ: UTME) fell 12.9% to close at $11.22 in pre-market trading. UTime shares jumped 43% on Thursday on abnormally high volume.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) dipped 11.9% to close at $6.76.
- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) dropped 11.2% to settle at $4.62 after gaining 14% on Thursday.
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARPO) shares dipped 10.4% to close at $2.50. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals shares gained 63% on Thursday after HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $22price target.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) dropped 10.1% to settle at $95.34 after STAT news reported 'FDA calls for federal investigation into [Biogen's] controversial Alzheimer's drug approval.'
- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) fell 9.7% to close at $2.88. OncoSec Medical recent said it entered into a Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement with Merck to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's TAVO with Merck's KEYTRUDA in a Phase 3 study.
- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) dropped 9.6% to settle at $3.56.
- Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR) fell 8.9% to settle at $3.26.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) dropped 8.6% to close at $3.49.
- Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE: COHN) slipped 8.2% to settle at $24.83.
- Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FREY) fell 6.9% to close at $8.80.
- Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XTNT) shares fell 6% to close at $1.74. Shares of Xtant Medical gained 23% on Thursday on below-average volume.
- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) fell 5.5% to close at $4.63. An independent study recently showed 97% of Vivos patients achieved their desired treatment outcome.
