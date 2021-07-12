Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 9:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 6-month bills and 3-year notes at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-month bills and 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
