Tesla Gets Flooded With Orders For New Lower-Priced Model Y In China: Report

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)’s recently launched Model Y standard variant is receiving a flood of orders in China, cnEVpost reported on Monday, citing Securities Daily.

What Happened: Customers in China who have placed orders will have to wait until September for deliveries, the report noted.

The Palo Alto, California-based company is planning to run its Shanghai Gigafactory at full capacity to ensure availability, cnEVpost, citing a staff member at the electric vehicle company’s experience center.

Tesla’s locally-built Model Y standard variant in China qualifies for state-led subsidies as it is sold under RMB 300,000 ($46,000).

Why It Matters: The Elon Musk-led electric automaker began selling a higher-priced version of the locally-made Model Y in China earlier this year in January after it had started manufacturing the SUV at its Shanghai Gigafactory.

The company began accepting bookings at RMB 276,000 ($42,619) for an estimated 322 miles range, counting subsidies, with expected delivery in August, as per Tesla’s website.

The Model Y standard variant’s price range narrows the price gap with Tesla’s entry-level Model 3, which comes at a ticket price of RMB 250,900 ($38,728).

As per the report, Model Y price cuts in China have impacted sales of Model 3, Tesla’s entry-level sedan, and the launch of the standard variant could further impact the Model 3 sales.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 0.63% higher at $656.95.

