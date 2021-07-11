Amazon Suffers Another Widespread Outage

E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is down for several users across the United States late Sunday, as per the outage monitoring website Downdetector.

What Happened: More than 37,000 user reports have reported facing an outage with Amazon's e-commerce website in the one hour leading to press time, according to Downdetector.

Eighty percent of the users have reported having issues accessing the Amazon.com website, while 15% said they faced issued with logging in. Another 5% have reported issues with the check-out process.

Downdetector tracks outages from users and other source errors submitted on its platform.

Multiple Twitter users are also noting the Amazon outage.

My favorite comment on Amazon app not working "I can't imagine how much this will cost them. I had an impulse buy but now that I've had time to think about it I realize I don't really need it."#Amazon #AmazonDown — Adam Lehnertz (@LehnertzAdam) July 12, 2021

Is Amazon... down? How will anyone get to sleep? — Stina Sternberg (@StinaSternberg) July 12, 2021

Me on the @amazon app clicking every link trying to order something. Only to come to Twitter and see #amazondown 😩 pic.twitter.com/ucqbhvxoE9 — Ashley (@MillionDollaAsh) July 12, 2021

Why It Matters: The reason behind the outage isn't immediately clear. This is the second outage reported with the Amazon website in less than a month. Users earlier experienced a brief outage on Amazon platforms including Alexa and Prime Video, as per a Reuters report.

Price Action: Amazon shares closed 0.32% lower at $3,719.34 on Friday.

