 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Suffers Another Widespread Outage

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 11, 2021 11:46pm   Comments
Share:
Amazon Suffers Another Widespread Outage

E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is down for several users across the United States late Sunday, as per the outage monitoring website Downdetector.

What Happened: More than 37,000 user reports have reported facing an outage with Amazon's e-commerce website in the one hour leading to press time, according to Downdetector.

Eighty percent of the users have reported having issues accessing the Amazon.com website, while 15% said they faced issued with logging in. Another 5% have reported issues with the check-out process.

Downdetector tracks outages from users and other source errors submitted on its platform.

See Also: Jeff Bezos Is Officially No Longer The Amazon CEO

Multiple Twitter users are also noting the Amazon outage.

Why It Matters: The reason behind the outage isn't immediately clear. This is the second outage reported with the Amazon website in less than a month. Users earlier experienced a brief outage on Amazon platforms including Alexa and Prime Video, as per a Reuters report.

Price Action: Amazon shares closed 0.32% lower at $3,719.34 on Friday.

For news coverage in French, Italian, or Spanish, check out Benzinga FranceBenzinga Italia, or Benzinga España.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Richard Branson Traveled To The Edge Of Space. Here's How You Could Get A Future Ticket With A $5 Donation.
Richard Branson Hangs Out With Elon Musk Before Historic Spaceflight
Nike Deserves A Curtain Call And It's Just Getting Started
Amazon Report: Emissions Are Up, Carbon Intensity Is Down
Understanding Amazon.com's Unusual Options Activity
Will Netflix Follow Amazon And Break Out Of Its Trading Range?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: big tech e-commerce Jeff BezosNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com