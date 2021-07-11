Richard Branson Traveled To The Edge Of Space. Here's How You Could Get A Future Ticket With A $5 Donation.

Sir Richard Branson successfully flew in space as a passenger on the Unity 22 from Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE). The flight was the fourth crewed trip by the company and another step in taking its 600 future astronauts to space that will pay $200,000 to $250,000 for a seat to space.

Win a Seat On Future Flight: On Sunday, Branson announced a partnership with Omaze that will raise money for charity and give away two tickets on a future Virgin Galactic flight.

“Make history as you both live out your astronaut dreams on one of the FIRST Virgin Galactic commercial spaceflights,” the contest reads.

The giveaway will support Space for Humanity, a nonprofit seeking to democratize space.

Omaze has a mission to raise $1 billion annually for charity and has participated in several unique fundraising events. Omaze has supported over 400 charities and raised over $150 million for causes to date.

"Until now, most people could only dream of venturing beyond Earth. Now we are incredibly excited to team up with Sir Richard Branson, Virgin Galactic and Space for Humanity to give two everyday citizens a chance of going to space," Omaze CEO and co-founder Matt Pohlson said.

The winner of the sweepstakes will receive two tickets on an upcoming spaceflight, one for themselves and one for a guest. The winner will be flown to Spaceport America in New Mexico and receive hotel accommodations. The winner will also receive a VIP tour of Spaceport America by Sir Richard Branson.

The winner and a guest are expected to be on a flight in early 2022. Virgin Galactic and Omaze list the appraised retail value of the contest at $510,000.

Over 6 million people watched the YouTube video of the Unity 22 flight. An auction winner paid $28 million for a seat on the upcoming Blue Origin space flight with Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos.

How To Enter: From now through Aug. 31, 2021, people can donate through Omaze and buy entries into the sweepstakes. The winner will be announced around Sept. 29.

These are the entry pricing levels:

50 entries for $5

100 entries for $10

250 entries for $25

1,000 entries for $50

2,000 entries for $100

The most entries a single person can purchase is 6,000. The winning ticket cannot be sold or transferred.

Disclosure: The author is long shares SPCE.