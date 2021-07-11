 Skip to main content

Richard Branson Hangs Out With Elon Musk Before Historic Spaceflight
Jason Shubnell , Benzinga Contributor  
July 11, 2021 10:17am   Comments
Richard Branson Hangs Out With Elon Musk Before Historic Spaceflight

Virgin Galactic's (NYSE: SPCE) Unity 22 is set to fly to space on Sunday. Sir Richard Branson, who founded the space exploration company, will be one of the few passengers on board.

Branson has been in a space travel battle of the billionaires with the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO and Amazon.com's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Jeff Bezos.

The Unity 22 mission will be the 22nd flight test for VSS Unity and Virgin's fourth crewed spaceflight. It will also be the first to carry a full crew of two pilots and four mission specialists in the cabin, including Branson, who will be testing the private astronaut experience.

On Sunday morning, Branson received a visit from Musk, who is also the CEO of SpaceX:

Virgin Galactic says it already has 600 reservations from passengers at a price point between $200,000 to $250,000 per seat.

Blue Origin, founded by Bezos, is scheduled to take the Amazon founder to space on July 20.

You can watch the Unity 22 flight in the video below:

Virgin Galactic's stock closed Friday down 7% to $49.22 per share. Shares have traded between $14.27 and $62.80 over the last 52 weeks.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Elon Musk Jeff Bezos Richard Branson

