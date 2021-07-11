Richard Branson Hangs Out With Elon Musk Before Historic Spaceflight

Virgin Galactic's (NYSE: SPCE) Unity 22 is set to fly to space on Sunday. Sir Richard Branson, who founded the space exploration company, will be one of the few passengers on board.

Branson has been in a space travel battle of the billionaires with the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO and Amazon.com's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Jeff Bezos.

The Unity 22 mission will be the 22nd flight test for VSS Unity and Virgin's fourth crewed spaceflight. It will also be the first to carry a full crew of two pilots and four mission specialists in the cabin, including Branson, who will be testing the private astronaut experience.

On Sunday morning, Branson received a visit from Musk, who is also the CEO of SpaceX:

Big day ahead. Great to start the morning with a friend. Feeling good, feeling excited, feeling ready. Watch #Unity22 launch and livestream TODAY at 7:30 am PT | 10:30 am ET | 3:30 pm BST.@virgingalactic @elonmusk https://t.co/1313b4RAKI pic.twitter.com/FRQqrQEbH8 — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 11, 2021

Virgin Galactic says it already has 600 reservations from passengers at a price point between $200,000 to $250,000 per seat.

Blue Origin, founded by Bezos, is scheduled to take the Amazon founder to space on July 20.

You can watch the Unity 22 flight in the video below:

Virgin Galactic's stock closed Friday down 7% to $49.22 per share. Shares have traded between $14.27 and $62.80 over the last 52 weeks.