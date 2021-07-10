How To Watch The Virgin Galactic Unity 22 Spaceflight With Richard Branson Live

One of the most anticipated events for investors this weekend will be the launch of the Unity 22 to space on Sunday, July 11.

Here’s how you can watch and what you should know.

The Unity 22 Launch: Virgin Galactic Inc (NYSE: SPCE) founder Sir Richard Branson is among the people flying to space aboard the Unity 22.

The flight comes after a successful flight in May set the company up for FAA approval. Several more test flights including the scheduled one this weekend are needed before the company can take passengers to space.

Virgin Galactic has FAA approval and the flight this weekend will mark the 22nd flight test for the VSS Unity and the fourth crewed spaceflight from the company.

The company has 600 reservations from passengers at a price point between $200,000 to $250,000 per seat.

How To Watch: Virgin Galactic will live stream the space flight on its website and on the company’s YouTube channel.

The flight is expected to begin coverage at 9 a.m. ET. Stephen Colbert will host coverage of the event.

Singer Khalid also announced Friday he will premiere his new single “New Normal” at the launch of Unity 22 in New Mexico.

Price Action: Shares of SPCE closed Friday down 7% to $49.22. Shares have traded between $14.27 and $62.80 over the last 52 weeks.

Disclosure: The author is long shares SPCE.

Photo: Virgin Galactic visits the New York Stock Exchange to celebrate its listing. Richard Branson rings The First Trade Bell.