Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight On Duck Creek Technologies, Lowers Price Target
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2021 2:39pm   Comments
Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight On Duck Creek Technologies, Lowers Price Target
  • Barclays analyst Saket Kalia reiterated an Equal Weight rating on Duck Creek Technologies Inc's (NASDAQ: DCT) following the Q3 results.
  • He reduced the price target from $49 to $43. The new price target implies a 4.3% upside at the current level.
  • DCT beat the revenue consensus by 6.5% at $67.9 million, up 26% year-on-year. It hit the EPS consensus by 400% at $0.03.
  • Subscription revenue rose 56% Y/Y to $33.6 million, Services revenue grew 6% Y/Y to $25.6 million, License revenue increased 15% Y/Y to $2.5 million, and Maintenance revenue grew 4% Y/Y to $6.3 million. 
  • SaaS annual recurring revenue rose 64% Y/Y to $124.1 million. 
  • The gross margin expanded 252 basis points to 59.2%.
  • The legacy contract roll-off happened as expected, Kalia's research note stated. It created a $6 million $8 million headwind on subscription on top of the quarter's lower net new annual recurring revenue.
  • Price action: DCT shares traded lower by 2.77% at $40.07 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for DCT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021Wolfe ResearchInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Oct 2020RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperform
Oct 2020Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for DCT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

