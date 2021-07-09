 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

14-Year-Old Becomes First Black American To Win Scripps National Spelling Bee
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 09, 2021 1:56pm   Comments
Share:
14-Year-Old Becomes First Black American To Win Scripps National Spelling Bee

Zaila Avant-garde, a 14-year-old eighth grader from Harvey, Louisiana, has made history as the first Black American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee, sponsored by a division of The E. W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

What Happened: Avant-garde outlasted 208 youthful competitors and scored her victory for correctly spelling “Murraya,” defined as “a genus of tropical Asiatic and Australian trees having pinnate leaves and flowers with imbricated petals.”

Avant-garde told NPR she became familiar with the word “murraya” after hearing it in the Bill Murray film “Lost in Translation.”

See Also: Cannabis Hour: Talking Cannabis w/ CV Sciences & Lyphe Group

What Else Happened: Avant-garde is the second Black winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee; Jody-Anne Maxwell of Jamaica won the tournament in 1998. She received a $50,000 prize for her victory during the tournament's finals on Thursday at the Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Avant-garde is no stranger to the limelight as she also holds three Guinness world records for basketball feats.

Photo: Scripps National Spelling Bee.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SSP)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Scripps National Spelling Bee Zaila Avant-gardeNews Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com