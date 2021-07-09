 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NGL Energy Partners: Return On Capital Employed Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2021 11:06am   Comments
Share:

NGL Energy Partners: Return On Capital Employed Insights

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) posted a 50.1% decrease in earnings from Q3. Sales, however, increased by 19.84% over the previous quarter to $1.75 billion. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest NGL Energy Partners is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. NGL Energy Partners reached earnings of $27.47 million and sales of $1.46 billion in Q3.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q4, NGL Energy Partners posted an ROCE of 0.01%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows NGL Energy Partners is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In NGL Energy Partners's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Recap

NGL Energy Partners reported Q4 earnings per share at $-0.51/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.06/share.

 

Related Articles (NGL)

64 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Gains 200 Points; DocuSign Shares Jump Following Strong Q1 Results
Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Rises Over 1%; Harpoon Therapeutics Shares Plummet
40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; US Economy Adds 559,000 Jobs in May
24 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCENews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com