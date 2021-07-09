Capstone Green Energy Secures 2 MW Long-Term Rental Contract
- Capstone Green Energy Corp (NASDAQ: CGRN) signed a contract for a two megawatt (MW) long-term rental contract, expanding its microturbine rental business as part of its Energy as a Service (EaaS) business model.
- The multi-year rental contract provides two C1000 Signature Series microturbines scheduled to be installed by the end of the current fiscal year.
- The contract was secured by Capstone's local distribution partner, Cal Microturbine, Capstone's exclusive distributor for California, Hawaii, and Nevada and nonexclusive for Oregon and Washington.
- Price Action: CGRN shares traded higher by 2.78% at $5.37 on the last check Friday.
