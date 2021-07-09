5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Basic Materials Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the basic materials sector:

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) - P/E: 4.77 Koppers Hldgs (NYSE:KOP) - P/E: 5.78 Caledonia Mining Corp (AMEX:CMCL) - P/E: 8.72 Great Panther Mining (AMEX:GPL) - P/E: 4.4 Ternium (NYSE:TX) - P/E: 5.65

West Fraser Timber saw an increase in earnings per share from 4.92 in Q4 to 6.96 now. West Fraser Timber does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Koppers Hldgs's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 1.02, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.75. Koppers Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Caledonia Mining Corp's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.52, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.75. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.36%, which has increased by 1.0% from 3.36% in the previous quarter.

Great Panther Mining has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.0, which has decreased by 100.0% compared to Q4, which was 0.02. Great Panther Mining does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Ternium saw an increase in earnings per share from 2.11 in Q4 to 3.07 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.66%, which has decreased by 5.01% from 5.67% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.