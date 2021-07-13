Stellantis Follows The Same EV Strategy As Other Automakers

The main auto market players have already announced their big plans supporting their EV strategies. General Motors (NYSE: GM) increased the investment plan in the electric and autonomous car segment for the second time, so now the company plans is to invest an incredible $35 billion until 2025. Something like that agrees with the automaker's 100-year history.

Ford (NYSE: F) has announced that it will invest $30 billion by 2030, so 40% of its models will be electrified. Volkswagen (OTC: VWAGY), the second-largest automaker, is prepared to spend even more. This German car manufacturer wants to spend $86 billion in the next five years on electric vehicles. And Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), the world's fourth automaker, is no different. The company used its electrification event to announce the plans to spend at least $35.5 billion by 2025 on the EV segment.

Stellantis' History

2021 brought us the completion of the cross-border merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group. This fusion was a focus of both groups for more than a year, making Stellantis a third-biggest automaker by revenue and fourth-biggest by volume. So now we have brands Fiat, Chrysler, Dodge, Alfa Romeo, Lancia, Jeep, Ram, Abarth, and Maserati, as well as Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel, and Vauxhall under the same roof. The group's headquarters are in Amsterdam, with operations centers in the U.S, Italy, and France. The merger allows the companies to be more competitive when it comes to research and development costs, especially when it comes to the transition to the electric car era.

Incoming Models

Stellantis currently has 29 electric models, including both hybrid vehicles and fully electric cars. By the end of 2021, the group's plan is to increase this number to 39. The idea is to produce one new electric model for each newly launched global model.

This means that by 2025 the company expects to have 15 hybrid and 40 all-electric models. The difference from other automakers is that Stellantis does not see only all-electric models in the first milestone. Therefore, by 2024, we will get an electric Dodge muscle car and an electric pickup from Ram, followed by Jeep's all-electric SUV by 2025. However, that puts Stellantis approximately two years behind GM and Ford.

Current Plans And Activities

To support the electrification of its 14 brands and its models, the group's executives defined the strategy to secure sufficient battery supply as well. A total of five battery factories is planned across North America and Europe. Two plants in France and Germany have already been announced, while the third battery factory will be in Termoli, Italy, by converting the existing engine factory. The company wants to ensure sufficient battery capacity, 130 gigawatt-hours by 2025 and 260 gigawatt-hours by 2030.

Image by Tayeb MEZAHDIA from Pixabay