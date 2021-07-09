William Blair Initiates Coverage On Latch With Outperform Rating
- William Blair analyst Stephen Sheldon initiated coverage of Latch Inc (NASDAQ: LTCH) with an Outperform rating and no price target.
- Sheldon's research note stated that rental property owners see both revenue and cost benefits by adopting Latch's solutions.
- He assumes higher product expansion raising Latch's unit monetization and establishing it as a better-integrated provider.
- The maker of full-building enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform LatchOS went public in June via a special purpose acquisition (SPAC) merger with andTS Innovation Acquisitions Corp.
- Price action: LTCH shares traded lower by 0.66% at $12.10 in the market session on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for LTCH
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|William Blair
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Jul 2021
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
|Jun 2021
|Baird
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
