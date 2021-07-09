 Skip to main content

Costco Shares Gain Premarket After June Sales Jump 16.9%, Morgan Stanley Raises Price Target

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2021 9:07am   Comments
Costco Shares Gain Premarket After June Sales Jump 16.9%, Morgan Stanley Raises Price Target
  • Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COSTreported net sales of $18.92 billion for the retail month of June, a 16.9% growth year-on-year.
  • The total comparable sales increased 7.9% Y/Y.
  • e-Commerce comparable sales clocked a 20.8% growth, while Canada recorded the largest increase, with a 23.4% comp sales growth.
  • Morgan Stanley maintained Costco Wholesale with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $415 to $425.
  • Price action: COST shares are trading higher by 0.97% at $411.11 premarket on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for COST

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Jul 2021OppenheimerMaintainsOutperform
Jul 2021Telsey Advisory GroupMaintainsOutperform

