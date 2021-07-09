Costco Shares Gain Premarket After June Sales Jump 16.9%, Morgan Stanley Raises Price Target
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported net sales of $18.92 billion for the retail month of June, a 16.9% growth year-on-year.
- The total comparable sales increased 7.9% Y/Y.
- e-Commerce comparable sales clocked a 20.8% growth, while Canada recorded the largest increase, with a 23.4% comp sales growth.
- Morgan Stanley maintained Costco Wholesale with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $415 to $425.
- Price action: COST shares are trading higher by 0.97% at $411.11 premarket on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for COST
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Jul 2021
|Oppenheimer
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Jul 2021
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Maintains
|Outperform
