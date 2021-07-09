John B. Sanfilippo & Son Declares Special Cash Dividend Of $2.30 Per Share
- John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc (NASDAQ: JBSS) said its Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend of $2.30 per share Common Stock and Class A Common Stock.
- In addition to the Special Dividend, the Board declared a regular annual cash dividend of $0.70 per share of common stock and class A common stock.
- The aggregate payment for both the Special Dividend and Annual Dividend will be about $35.0 million.
- The Dividends will be paid on August 25, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 10, 2021.
- "Our financial performance in the first three quarters of fiscal 2021 has provided us the opportunity to declare the Special Dividend and increase our Annual Dividend by $0.05 per share over last year's Annual Dividend,” said CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo.
- Cash held by the company totaled $1.04 million as of March 31, 2021.
- Price action: JBSS shares closed higher by 0.09% at $86.49 on Thursday.
