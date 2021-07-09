Bandwidth Ropes In Ribbon Communications' Daryl Raiford As Finance Chief
- Enterprise cloud communications company Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ: BAND) named Daryl Raiford as the new CFO beginning in August.
- A former Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ: RBBN) CFO, Raiford, will join Bandwidth on July 12 as the EVP.
- Raiford will succeed Jeff Hoffman as CFO in August after filing the 10-Q for Q2 FY21.
- Bandwidth announced Hoffman's departure plans during Q1 results.
- Price action: BAND shares closed lower by 3.09% at $130.01 on Thursday.
