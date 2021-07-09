 Skip to main content

Bandwidth Ropes In Ribbon Communications' Daryl Raiford As Finance Chief
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2021 6:46am   Comments
  • Enterprise cloud communications company Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ: BANDnamed Daryl Raiford as the new CFO beginning in August.
  • A former Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ: RBBN) CFO, Raiford, will join Bandwidth on July 12 as the EVP.
  • Raiford will succeed Jeff Hoffman as CFO in August after filing the 10-Q for Q2 FY21.
  • Bandwidth announced Hoffman's departure plans during Q1 results.
  • Price action: BAND shares closed lower by 3.09% at $130.01 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Management Tech Media

