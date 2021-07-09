 Skip to main content

SMART Global Launches Secondary Equity Offering By Selling Stakeholders Affiliated With Silver Lake
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2021 6:59am   Comments
Share:
  • Certain selling shareholders affiliated with Silver Lake are selling 3 million shares in Memory, storage, and hybrid solutions provider SMART Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) in a secondary public offering.
  • The company will not receive any of the proceeds from the stock sale.
  • Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is the sole underwriter for the proposed offering.
  • The shares traded higher by 13.4% at $53.94 on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Price action: SGH shares closed lower by 4.84% at $53.31 on Thursday.

