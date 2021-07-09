 Skip to main content

Microsoft Proposes To Repay €1.75B Debt
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2021 6:51am   Comments
  • Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFTwill redeem its outstanding 2.125% notes due Dec. 6, worth €1.75 billion.
  • The company will repay the debt on Sept. 6 for equal to 100% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest.
  • Microsoft held $50 billion in long-term debt and $125.40 billion in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
  • Price action: MSFT shares traded lower by 0.30% at $276.60 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

