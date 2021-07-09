Microsoft Proposes To Repay €1.75B Debt
- Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) will redeem its outstanding 2.125% notes due Dec. 6, worth €1.75 billion.
- The company will repay the debt on Sept. 6 for equal to 100% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest.
- Microsoft held $50 billion in long-term debt and $125.40 billion in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
- Price action: MSFT shares traded lower by 0.30% at $276.60 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.