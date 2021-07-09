 Skip to main content

55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2021 4:57am   Comments
Gainers

  • Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MITQ) shares jumped 700% to settle at $24.00 on Thursday. Moving iMage Technologies priced its initial public offering of 4.2 million common shares at $3 per share.
  • Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) shares climbed 106.9% to close at $21.89 on Thursday as traders play the stock as a high-short interest name.
  • Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) gained 71.5% to settle at $6.50.
  • United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME) surged 43.1% to close at $12.88 on abnormally high volume.
  • LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) jumped 42.7% to close at $5.65.
  • Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) climbed 39.1% to settle at $4.34. The company recently reaffirmed sales guidance.
  • Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE: COHN) climbed 36.4% to settle at $27.05.
  • GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) surged 33.2% to close at $3.93 after the company announced it was awarded a $4.7 million Australian Federal Government scientific grant to manufacture biosensor technology.
  • Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) jumped 26.1% to close at $5.08. Calyxt announced addition of triploid breeding to its hemp breeding platform.
  • ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) gained 23.8% to settle at $5.09. ReShape Lifescience recently highlighted completion of lap-band manufacturing transition to Massachusetts-based manufacturer.
  • Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) rose 20.6% to close at $8.73 after the company said the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs has approved four of the company’s new hybrid corn breeds in China.
  • 9 Meters Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: NMTR) jumped 20.4% to close at $1.24. 9 Meters was recently added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes.
  • Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) gained 20% to settle at $27.50.
  • Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) shares jumped 19.2% to close at $9.00 after dropping 9% on Wednesday.
  • Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) gained 19% to settle at $3.45.
  • TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS) shares jumped 17.7% to settle at $6.78 after the company reported strong preliminary results for its first quarter. The company said it sees Q1 sales of $105 million, versus analysts’ estimates of $89.7 million.
  • Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) gained 17.3% to close at $52.69.
  • Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) surged 17.1% to close at $4.18. Puhui Wealth Investment Management recently reported 2H sales of $596,981.
  • GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) gained 15.2% to close at $17.45 after the company issued preliminary results for its second quarter. The company said it expects Q2 revenue to be in a range of $34 million to $35 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in a range of $3 million to $7 million. GAN raised its full-year guidance to a range of $125 million to $135 million.
  • Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQFT) surged 14.5% to close at $4.50.
  • Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) gained 14.3% to settle at $5.20.
  • Digital Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DBGI) shares rose 13.3% to close at $5.97 after the company said it estimates Q2 revenue increased by approximately 100% over Q1 2021 figures.
  • China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) rose 13.1% to settle at $10.95.
  • Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) gained 12.8% to close at $3.08.
  • Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: RAND) surged 10.5% to settle at $18.77.
  • MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) gained 8.2% to close at $3.44.
  • SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE) shares rose 6.5% to close at $20.07 after the company reported the FDA 510(k) clearance of its 7D surgical percutaneous spine module for minimally invasive surgery.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) shares tumbled 32.2% to close at $45.80 on Thursday after jumping over 148% on Wednesday.
  • Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) dropped 25.4% to settle at $19.60 after dropping around 17% on Wednesday on continued post-IPO volatility.
  • 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) dropped 21.5% to close at $26.02 as traders circulated a finance.sinia.com report titled "The 360 IOU APP, the core product of 360 Digital, has been removed."
  • Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE: VGZ) dipped 20.8% to close at $0.9510 after the company increased its earlier announced bought deal offering to $13.5 million.
  • Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX) fell 17.8% to close at $35.91. Mannatech recently reported preliminary results of tender offer.
  • Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: SQBG) dropped 17.2% to settle at $9.62 after dropping 12% on Wednesday.
  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) declined 14.9% to close at $2.80.
  • Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) fell 14.9% to close at $9.00.
  • Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: SIM) dropped 14.2% to settle at $22.50.
  • Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN) fell 13.5% to close at $5.15.
  • LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) dropped 12.7% to settle at $9.26. Shares of Chinese and Asia-Pacific companies traded lower amid growing COVID-19 concerns in the region as well as regulatory concerns in the tech sector.
  • Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRPX) dripped 12.4% to close at $4.54. Virpax Pharmaceuticals shares gained around 14% on Wednesday after the company provided a progress update on its pipeline of product candidates.
  • The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAR) fell 12% to close at $9.62. The Glimpse Group recently priced its IPO at $7 per share.
  • Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ: AIH) fell 11.7% to close at $6.93. Aesthetic Medical last month reported Q1 earnings results.
  • JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) fell 11.3% to close at $11.64.
  • BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) dropped 11.3% to settle at $15.73. BBQ Holdings recently raised its FY21 guidance.
  • Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) shares fell 11% to close at $15.13. Full Truck Alliance announced that China’s Cybersecurity Review had initiated a cybersecurity review of its Yunmanman and Huochebang apps.
  • SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) dropped 10.9% to settle at $11.25.
  • Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector traded lower in sympathy with the overall market amid concerns the economic recovery is slowing.
  • Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BLIN) slipped 10.3% to settle at $7.67. Bridgeline Digital recently reported that a global footwear brand's Indonesian subsidiary chose the company’s Celebros search for online experience.
  • New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) declined 9.8% to close at $6.25.
  • Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BDR) fell 9.6% to close at $1.50. Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares gained over 10% on Wednesday after the company announced it received forgiveness of $1,768,762 of loan proceeds previously received under the Paycheck Protection Program.
  • Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VOLT) shares declined 9% to close at $4.44.
  • FinVolution Group - ADR (NASDAQ: FINV) shares dropped 8.9% to close at $8.02.
  • Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ: MRIN) declined 8.2% to close at $17.66 after dropping 20% on Wednesday amid continued extreme volatility and volume in the stock from investors following the company's Instacart Ads integration announcement..
  • HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HVBT) fell 8.1% to close at $2.49.
  • OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ: ONCS) slipped 6.2% to close at $3.19. OncoSec Medical shares jumped 22% on Wednesday after the company announced it entered into a Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement with Merck to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's TAVO with Merck's KEYTRUDA in a Phase 3 study.
  • Orbsat Corp (NASDAQ: OSAT) shares fell 6% to close at $7.05 after dropping over 10% on Wednesday.
  • Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VVOS) fell 5.8% to close at $4.90. Vivos Therapeutics shares surged over 23% on Wednesday after an independent study showed 97% of Vivos patients achieved their desired treatment outcome..

