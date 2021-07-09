 Skip to main content

Apple Podcasts Executive Moves Over To Netflix

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2021 3:23am   Comments
Former Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Podcasts executive N’Jeri Eaton announced she is moving over to streaming giant Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX).

What Happened: N’Jeri Eaton said on Twitter that she is joining Netflix to lead its podcast operations. Eaton had announced last week that she was stepping down from Apple.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Eaton will manage Netflix’s slate of podcasts, most of which are related to its original TV series and movies.  She will be part of the company’s editorial and publishing team, which reports to Chief Marketing Officer Bozoma Saint John.

See Also: Why Netflix Is Still The Content King

Why It Matters: Netflix mainly sees podcasts as a way to promote its television shows and movies. “Netflix Podcasts explore the world of Netflix through audio,” the company says on its website.  

Netflix has made companion podcasts to Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” as well as TV shows such as “The Crown,” “Stranger Things” and “The Witcher.”

Competition has intensified in the podcast segment in recent years as tech companies invest more in the segment. It was reported in March that Apple is set to lose its top spot for U.S. podcast listenership to Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) this year, based on a market forecast by eMarketer.

In April, Apple announced Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, a global marketplace that could help the company compete against Spotify.

Price Action: Netflix shares closed almost 1% lower in Thursday’s trading session at $530.76.

Read Next: Apple Becomes A WallStreetBets Favorite As Cupertino Looks To Bounce Big In Second Half

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: N'Jeri Eaton podcasts Streaming Video On Demand SVOD

