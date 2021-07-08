EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1842

The ECB shifted to a symmetric inflation target of 2%, contrary to a ceiling at that level.

US weekly unemployment claims printed at 373K in the week ended July 2.

EUR/USD maintains the sour tone and could reach lower lows for the week.

The EUR/USD pair topped at 1.1867 on Thursday, retreating from the level but holding on to gains and currently hovering around 1.1840. Markets were all about risk-aversion until after the US opening when the mood partially improved. Worldwide indexes collapsed amid concerns of slowing global growth coupled with resurgent coronavirus cases by the hand of the Delta variant. European and American indexes bounced from their lows but settled in the red.

The European Central Bank announced it has shifted to a symmetric inflation target of 2% contrary to a ceiling at that level, allowing higher inflation to compensate for previous undershooting. Macroeconomic figures have missed expectations. The German Trade Balance posted a modest surplus of €12.6 billion in May, while Initial Jobless Claims in the US resulted in 373K in the week ended July 2, both worse than expected.

On Friday, ECB’s President Christine Lagarde will offer a speech, as the central bank will release the Accounts of its latest meeting. The US Federal Reserve will publish the Monetary Policy Report, which would likely repeat well-known concepts.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair maintains the sour tone despite the intraday recovery. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair settled a few pips above a mildly bearish 20 SMA, while the longer ones maintain their strong bearish slopes well above the current level. Technical indicators recovered from weekly lows, but the Momentum stalled its recovery around its midline, while the RSI turned lower in neutral levels.

Support levels: 1.1780 1.1740 1.1710

Resistance levels: 1.1870 1.1920 1.1960

