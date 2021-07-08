Taking Logistics To The Cloud With Shifl CEO And Founder Shabsie Levy

On this episode of FreightWaves Insiders, Dooner catches up with Shifl founder and CEO Shabsie Levy.

Levy has over a decade of experience in the international supply chain industry along with an extensive background in software and digital innovation.

Shifl was founded with expertise of the past and a vision of the future to propel global shipping into the cloud age. With an international presence together with its advanced software, Shifl streamlines your supply chain while eliminating inefficiencies, resulting in transparency.

