Cloud-Based Fulfillment Platform Bringg Partners With Last-Mile Delivery Provider GoFor

GoFor and Bringg have announced a partnership that will utilize GoFor's marketplace for last-mile, on-demand and same-day delivery and logistics alongside Bringg's delivery and fulfillment cloud platform to increase delivery capacity, coverage and customer experience on a global scale.

Using GoFor's integrated fleet network, Bringg customers can manage delivery operations while GoFor customers can use the Bringg Delivery Hub to boost delivery speed and convenience while reducing cost.

"As demand for same-day delivery of all size packages continues to grow, we are proud to partner with Bringg to provide customers with the best last-mile delivery experience," said Ian Gardner, CEO of GoFor, on Wednesday. "Leveraging the power of two leading platforms, the partnership will strengthen our innovation, growth and continued expansion in last-mile delivery."

Through the hub, retailers will be able to scale delivery quickly via pre-integrated last-mile fleets from GoFor. That combination can help retailers "maintain their branding while automating dispatch, measurement and operational flow." Together, the two brands will provide their customers with essential features such as real-time visibility, cost efficiency and network flexibility.

The deal comes during a time of rapid growth for GoFor, which saw explosive revenue growth surpassing 650% in 2020. That momentum has carried over into the first half of 2021 too. Currently operating in 86 locations across the U.S., the company is aiming to have a presence in over 146 cities by the end of this year.

If the first part of the equation is the scale of the partnership, facilitated through Bringg's cloud-based services, then the second is efficiency. In Wednesday's press release, the company listed some impressive statistics about its delivery service, including a 98% on-time rate as well as a 4.8 out of 5 customer satisfaction score.

The new partnership between GoFor and Bringg is the second big deal that the former has pulled off in 2021, having formed a partnership with electric vehicle fleet-as-a-service provider Royale EV in January. The agreement has helped GoFor accelerate the electrification of its fleet, further reducing operating costs while mitigating environmental impacts.

