Halo, Las Vegas Introduce T-Mobile 5G Powered Driverless Car Service
- Driverless and autonomous car technology company Halo launched commercial driverless car services in the U.S. running on the T-Mobile U.S. Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) 5G network in Las Vegas.
- Now visitors and residents can quickly summon a sleek, driverless all-electric Halo with the push of a button.
- A driverless Halo then arrives at the pick-up location, and the rider hops in and drives to their destination.
- Halo has operated on the T-Mobile 5G network since driving on Las Vegas' public roads earlier this year.
- Halo collaborates with local municipalities to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (E.V.s) to address traffic congestion and carbon emission challenges by connecting public transit systems to on-demand, driverless cars.
- Price action: TMUS shares traded lower by 1.04% at $146.50 on the last check Thursday.
