Halo, Las Vegas Introduce T-Mobile 5G Powered Driverless Car Service
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 2:38pm   Comments
  • Driverless and autonomous car technology company Halo launched commercial driverless car services in the U.S. running on the T-Mobile U.S. Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) 5G network in Las Vegas.
  • Now visitors and residents can quickly summon a sleek, driverless all-electric Halo with the push of a button.
  • A driverless Halo then arrives at the pick-up location, and the rider hops in and drives to their destination.
  • Halo has operated on the T-Mobile 5G network since driving on Las Vegas' public roads earlier this year.
  • Halo collaborates with local municipalities to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (E.V.s) to address traffic congestion and carbon emission challenges by connecting public transit systems to on-demand, driverless cars.
  • Price action: TMUS shares traded lower by 1.04% at $146.50 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

