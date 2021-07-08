GoodRx, DoorDash Partner To Offer US Dashers With Subsidized Healthcare Facilities
- Healthcare savings resource GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) collaborated with online food ordering and delivery platform DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) to provide its network of drivers or "Dashers" with discounted access to the GoodRx Gold subscription savings program.
- Dashers across the country can now sign up for GoodRx Gold at an exclusive rate to access prescription savings of up to 90% on over 1,000 drugs, discounts for online doctor visits, and free mail delivery for prescriptions.
- Last year, GoodRx expanded its GoodRx Gold offering beyond exclusive discounts on prescriptions to include telehealth and mail delivery so patients can access affordable and convenient care, GoodRx co-CEO Doug Hirsch said. Now, they will provide the American Dashers with a more affordable way to access Gold savings.
- Price action: GDRX shares traded higher by 3.18% at $33.41 on the last check Thursday.
