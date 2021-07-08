 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GoodRx, DoorDash Partner To Offer US Dashers With Subsidized Healthcare Facilities
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 2:32pm   Comments
Share:
GoodRx, DoorDash Partner To Offer US Dashers With Subsidized Healthcare Facilities
  • Healthcare savings resource GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRXcollaborated with online food ordering and delivery platform DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) to provide its network of drivers or "Dashers" with discounted access to the GoodRx Gold subscription savings program.
  • Dashers across the country can now sign up for GoodRx Gold at an exclusive rate to access prescription savings of up to 90% on over 1,000 drugs, discounts for online doctor visits, and free mail delivery for prescriptions.
  • Last year, GoodRx expanded its GoodRx Gold offering beyond exclusive discounts on prescriptions to include telehealth and mail delivery so patients can access affordable and convenient care, GoodRx co-CEO Doug Hirsch said. Now, they will provide the American Dashers with a more affordable way to access Gold savings.
  • Price action: GDRX shares traded higher by 3.18% at $33.41 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GDRX + DASH)

Analyzing GoodRx Holdings's Unusual Options Activity
Nabis Diversifies Cannabis Brands With $23M Raise For Distributor Marketplace
Who Orders $2,900 Worth Of Perfume On DoorDash? That And Other Fun Delivery Trends From 2021
Why The DiDi IPO Is Good News For Uber: BofA
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Arcimoto, Facebook Or DoorDash?
DoorDash Keeps On Partnering
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com