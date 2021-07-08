Vera Bradley To Use Reflexis Systems to Manage Customer Appointments
- Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ: VRA) has selected Zebra Technologies Corp’s (NASDAQ: ZBRA) Reflexis Systems to manage customer appointments.
- Vera Bradley will utilize Reflexis Appointments to streamline and improve the customer shopping experience.
- Customers can book time slots on Vera’s website to shop in-store or virtually from home, schedule curbside pickup, and join on-site queues for walk-in service.
- Booked appointments will be automatically accounted for in labor forecasts and schedules to ensure the right staff with the right skills are available to provide a tailored shopping experience.
- Price action: VRA shares are trading lower by 0.27% at $11.21, while ZBRA was down 0.60% at $543.39 on the last check Thursday.
