Return On Capital Employed Overview: CrowdStrike Holdings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 10:47am   Comments
During Q1, CrowdStrike Holdings's (NASDAQ:CRWD) reported sales totaled $302.84 million. Despite a 98.36% in earnings, the company posted a loss of $31.35 million. In Q4, CrowdStrike Holdings brought in $264.93 million in sales but lost $15.80 million in earnings.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in CrowdStrike Holdings's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, CrowdStrike Holdings posted an ROCE of -0.04%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In CrowdStrike Holdings's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Recap

CrowdStrike Holdings reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.1/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.06/share.

 

