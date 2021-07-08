Buckle's June Sales Rise 17.8%
- Fashion retailer Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) reported June 2021 sales of $111.7 million, which grew 17.8% year-on-year. Compared to the same period in 2019, net sales improved 49.3%.
- Sales for the first half of FY21 increased 91.5% Y/Y to $500.6 million. The growth was 48.3% versus the 22-week fiscal period in 2019.
- As a result of the impact of store closures on net sales in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company reports total net sales each month compared to the past two years.
- The company plans to resume its regular monthly reporting with its August results.
- Price action: BKE shares are trading lower by 0.68% at $45.10 on the last check Thursday.
