Takung Art Raises $5M Via Private Placement At 29.3% Discount
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 12:44pm   Comments
  • Online fine art and collectibles platform operator Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSE: TKAThas priced 571,429 shares at $8.75 per share to raise $5 million in a private institutional placement.
  • The offer price signifies a 29.3% discount to Takung’s Wednesday closing price of $12.38.
  • The stock has gained 736.5% year-to-date.
  • Price action: TKAT shares traded lower by 5.74% at $11.67 in the market session on the last check Thursday.

