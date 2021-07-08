Moving iMage Technologies Stock Hits Circuit Breaker Twice After Pricing IPO At $3 Per Share
- Digital cinema company Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE: MITQ) priced 4.2 million shares at $3 per share to raise $12.6 million in its initial public offering.
- The shares began trading today on the NYSE under the symbol “MITQ.”
- The stock continued to trade higher and hit the circuit breaker twice. The last halt is at $15.87.
- The underwriter can purchase up to an additional 630,000 shares within 45 days from the offering date.
- It will utilize the offering proceeds to fund the expansion of its sales and marketing activities, with the balance added to working capital.
- Boustead Securities, LLC acted as the sole underwriter for the offering.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.