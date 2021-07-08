 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Moving iMage Technologies Stock Hits Circuit Breaker Twice After Pricing IPO At $3 Per Share
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 12:07pm   Comments
Share:
Moving iMage Technologies Stock Hits Circuit Breaker Twice After Pricing IPO At $3 Per Share
  • Digital cinema company Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE: MITQpriced 4.2 million shares at $3 per share to raise $12.6 million in its initial public offering.
  • The shares began trading today on the NYSE under the symbol “MITQ.”
  • The stock continued to trade higher and hit the circuit breaker twice. The last halt is at $15.87. 
  • The underwriter can purchase up to an additional 630,000 shares within 45 days from the offering date.
  • It will utilize the offering proceeds to fund the expansion of its sales and marketing activities, with the balance added to working capital.
  • Boustead Securities, LLC acted as the sole underwriter for the offering.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MITQ)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews IPOs Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com