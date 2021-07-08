Semtech, DIC Partner Over Critical IoT Data
- Semtech Corp (NASDAQ: SMTC) collaborated with DIC Corp for its new line of HatteTotte sensors which operate via the LoRaWAN standard and can measure temperature, humidity, and the amount of light in a space.
- The integration with LoRaWAN allows for low power consumption and long-distance communication, making the sensors ideal for intelligent building applications in malls, workspaces, homes, apartments.
- DIC's utilization of LoRaWAN for its HatteTotte sensors showcases the remarkable ease of using and deploying Internet of Things solutions to create a smarter planet for its customers, Semtech VP Marc Pégulu said.
- Price action: SMTC shares are trading lower by 1.50% at $63.81 on the last check Thursday.
