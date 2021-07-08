 Skip to main content

AptarGroup Partners With Chinese Skincare Company YAT

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 4:05pm   Comments
  • Drug delivery devices manufacturer AptarGroup Inc (NYSE: ATRis collaborating with YAT, a Chinese Online Skincare Company, to develop a range of products and services for the skincare market.
  • The partnership will combine YAT’s product design and concept development capabilities and Aptar’s packaging and dispensing solutions.
  • The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Aptar will use YAT’s market insight database, focused on specific consumer skincare needs and skincare profiles.
  • “Aptar’s breadth of experience in manufacturing high-quality solutions, including innovative solutions that contribute to a more circular economy, combined with YAT’s extensive market insights, will enhance the growing portfolio of solutions and services we can bring to this market,” said CEO Stephan Tanda.
  • Price action: ATR shares closed lower by 1.24% at $139.27 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews

