Atos, IBM Partner To Build Digital Infrastructure For Dutch Ministry Of Defense
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 2:30pm   Comments
  • Atos SE (OTC: AEXAF) and International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBMwill build a new, highly advanced digital infrastructure for the Dutch Ministry of Defense.
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • The Dutch Ministry of Defense plans to use the companies' advanced technologies, infrastructure services, and expertise to construct new data centers, safeguard its IT system, and build a proprietary broadband mobile network.
  • Price action: IBM shares traded up by 0.26% at $140.18 on the last check Thursday.

