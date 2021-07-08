31 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS) shares rose 46% to $8.41 in pre-market trading after the company reported strong preliminary results for its first quarter. The company said it sees Q1 sales of $105 million, versus analysts’ estimates of $89.7 million.
- Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ: CXDO) shares rose 38.2% to $9.04 in pre-market trading.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) shares rose 27.6% to $13.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Wednesday.
- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE) shares rose 14.5% to $21.57 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA 510(k) clearance of its 7D surgical percutaneous spine module for minimally invasive surgery.
- GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) rose 13.5% to $17.20 in pre-market trading after the company issued preliminary results for its second quarter. The company said it expects Q2 revenue to be in a range of $34 million to $35 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in a range of $3 million to $7 million. GAN raised its full-year guidance to a range of $125 million to $135 million.
- Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) rose 12.1% to $1.77 in pre-market trading after dropping 5% on Wednesday.
- Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: DARE) rose 10.6% to $2.08 in pre-market trading. Daré Bioscience shares jumped around 24% on Wednesday on a report suggesting the company entered into an agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and were awarded a new grant of up to $48.95 million to support development of DARE-LARC1.
- 9 Meters Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: NMTR) rose 9.7% to $1.13 in pre-market trading. 9 Meters was recently added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes.
- Urban One Inc (NASDAQ: UONE) shares rose 7.3% to $8.10 in pre-market trading after dropping 9% on Wednesday.
- Taoping Inc (NASDAQ: TAOP) rose 6.4% to $4.49 in pre-market trading. Taoping, last month, agreed with Zhenjiang Economic and Technological Development Zone (ZETDZ) for TAOP's East China expansion project.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) rose 6% to $1.07 in pre-market trading. electroCore Form 4 filing's showed 3 executives purchased a total of 200,000 shares at $1.00.
- Digital Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DBGI) shares rose 5.9% to $5.58 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Wednesday.
Losers
- Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BLIN) fell 16.1% to $7.17 in pre-market trading. Bridgeline Digital recently reported that a global footwear brand's Indonesian subsidiary chose the company’s Celebros search for online experience
- Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ: MRIN) fell 15.5% to $16.26 in pre-market trading after dropping 20% on Wednesday amid continued extreme volatility and volume in the stock from investors following the company's Instacart Ads integration announcement..
- 360 DigiTech Inc (NASDAQ: QFIN) shares fell 15.5% to $28.00 in pre-market trading after declining over 3% on Wednesday.
- Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) shares fell 15.2% to $2.79 in pre-market trading after jumping 23% on Wednesday. Exela Technologies said recently-announced at-the-market equity program raised $85 million of proceeds.
- Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BDR) fell 14.5% to $1.42 in pre-market trading. Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares gained over 10% on Wednesday after the company announced it received forgiveness of $1,768,762 of loan proceeds previously received under the Paycheck Protection Program.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRPX) fell 13.5% to $4.48 in pre-market trading. Virpax Pharmaceuticals shares gained around 14% on Wednesday after the company provided a progress update on its pipeline of product candidates.
- Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: SQBG) fell 12.8% to $13.01 in pre-market trading after dropping 12% on Wednesday.
- Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE: VGZ) fell 12.5% to $1.05 in pre-market trading after the company increased its earlier announced bought deal offering to $13.5 million.
- FinVolution Group - ADR (NASDAQ: FINV) shares fell 12.7% to $7.68 in pre-market trading.
- OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ: ONCS) fell 11.5% to $3.01 in pre-market trading. OncoSec Medical shares jumped 22% on Wednesday after the company announced it entered into a Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement with Merck to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's TAVO with Merck's KEYTRUDA in a Phase 3 study.
- Orbsat Corp (NASDAQ: OSAT) shares fell 11.1% to $6.66 in pre-market trading after dropping over 10% on Wednesday.
- Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VVOS) fell 10% to $4.68 in pre-market trading. Vivos Therapeutics shares surged over 23% on Wednesday after an independent study showed 97% of Vivos patients achieved their desired treatment outcome..
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) fell 9.4% to $3.87 in pre-market trading after declining 13% on Wednesday.
- IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ: ISEE) shares fell 9% to $8.75 in pre-market trading. IVERIC recently announced it received written agreement from the FDA under a Special Protocol Assessment for the overall design of the company's GATHER2 Phase 3 trial of Zimura.
- Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) fell 8.8% to $1.45 in pre-market trading. Jaguar Health shares gained around 7% on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a $5 price target..
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) fell 8.6% to $11.02 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Wednesday.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) fell 7.9% to $1.05 in pre-market trading. Celsion recently reported commencement of enrollment in Oxford University's Phase 1 study with its ThermoDox, focused ultrasound in pancreatic cancer.
- OncoCyte Corp (NYSE: OCX) shares fell 7.5% to $5.18 in pre-market trading.
- Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSE: GPL) shares fell 7% to $0.55 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Wednesday.
