 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

31 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 7:01am   Comments
Share:
31 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS) shares rose 46% to $8.41 in pre-market trading after the company reported strong preliminary results for its first quarter. The company said it sees Q1 sales of $105 million, versus analysts’ estimates of $89.7 million.
  • Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ: CXDO) shares rose 38.2% to $9.04 in pre-market trading.
  • Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) shares rose 27.6% to $13.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Wednesday.
  • SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE) shares rose 14.5% to $21.57 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA 510(k) clearance of its 7D surgical percutaneous spine module for minimally invasive surgery.
  • GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) rose 13.5% to $17.20 in pre-market trading after the company issued preliminary results for its second quarter. The company said it expects Q2 revenue to be in a range of $34 million to $35 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in a range of $3 million to $7 million. GAN raised its full-year guidance to a range of $125 million to $135 million.
  • Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) rose 12.1% to $1.77 in pre-market trading after dropping 5% on Wednesday.
  • Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: DARE) rose 10.6% to $2.08 in pre-market trading. Daré Bioscience shares jumped around 24% on Wednesday on a report suggesting the company entered into an agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and were awarded a new grant of up to $48.95 million to support development of DARE-LARC1.
  • 9 Meters Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: NMTR) rose 9.7% to $1.13 in pre-market trading. 9 Meters was recently added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes.
  • Urban One Inc (NASDAQ: UONE) shares rose 7.3% to $8.10 in pre-market trading after dropping 9% on Wednesday.
  • Taoping Inc (NASDAQ: TAOP) rose 6.4% to $4.49 in pre-market trading. Taoping, last month, agreed with Zhenjiang Economic and Technological Development Zone (ZETDZ) for TAOP's East China expansion project.
  • electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) rose 6% to $1.07 in pre-market trading. electroCore Form 4 filing's showed 3 executives purchased a total of 200,000 shares at $1.00.
  • Digital Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DBGI) shares rose 5.9% to $5.58 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Wednesday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BLIN) fell 16.1% to $7.17 in pre-market trading. Bridgeline Digital recently reported that a global footwear brand's Indonesian subsidiary chose the company’s Celebros search for online experience
  • Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ: MRIN) fell 15.5% to $16.26 in pre-market trading after dropping 20% on Wednesday amid continued extreme volatility and volume in the stock from investors following the company's Instacart Ads integration announcement..
  • 360 DigiTech Inc (NASDAQ: QFIN) shares fell 15.5% to $28.00 in pre-market trading after declining over 3% on Wednesday.
  • Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) shares fell 15.2% to $2.79 in pre-market trading after jumping 23% on Wednesday. Exela Technologies said recently-announced at-the-market equity program raised $85 million of proceeds.
  • Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BDR) fell 14.5% to $1.42 in pre-market trading. Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares gained over 10% on Wednesday after the company announced it received forgiveness of $1,768,762 of loan proceeds previously received under the Paycheck Protection Program.
  • Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRPX) fell 13.5% to $4.48 in pre-market trading. Virpax Pharmaceuticals shares gained around 14% on Wednesday after the company provided a progress update on its pipeline of product candidates.
  • Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: SQBG) fell 12.8% to $13.01 in pre-market trading after dropping 12% on Wednesday.
  • Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE: VGZ) fell 12.5% to $1.05 in pre-market trading after the company increased its earlier announced bought deal offering to $13.5 million.
  • FinVolution Group - ADR (NASDAQ: FINV) shares fell 12.7% to $7.68 in pre-market trading.
  • OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ: ONCS) fell 11.5% to $3.01 in pre-market trading. OncoSec Medical shares jumped 22% on Wednesday after the company announced it entered into a Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement with Merck to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's TAVO with Merck's KEYTRUDA in a Phase 3 study.
  • Orbsat Corp (NASDAQ: OSAT) shares fell 11.1% to $6.66 in pre-market trading after dropping over 10% on Wednesday.
  • Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VVOS) fell 10% to $4.68 in pre-market trading. Vivos Therapeutics shares surged over 23% on Wednesday after an independent study showed 97% of Vivos patients achieved their desired treatment outcome..
  • Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) fell 9.4% to $3.87 in pre-market trading after declining 13% on Wednesday.
  • IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ: ISEE) shares fell 9% to $8.75 in pre-market trading. IVERIC recently announced it received written agreement from the FDA under a Special Protocol Assessment for the overall design of the company's GATHER2 Phase 3 trial of Zimura.
  • Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) fell 8.8% to $1.45 in pre-market trading. Jaguar Health shares gained around 7% on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a $5 price target..
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) fell 8.6% to $11.02 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Wednesday.
  • Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) fell 7.9% to $1.05 in pre-market trading. Celsion recently reported commencement of enrollment in Oxford University's Phase 1 study with its ThermoDox, focused ultrasound in pancreatic cancer.
  • OncoCyte Corp (NYSE: OCX) shares fell 7.5% to $5.18 in pre-market trading.
  • Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSE: GPL) shares fell 7% to $0.55 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BDR + ATHE)

25 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com