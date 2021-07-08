 Skip to main content

61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 5:13am   Comments
Gainers

  • Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) shares surged 148.4% to close at $67.57 on Wednesday after jumping around 42% on Tuesday.
  • Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX) gained 49.7% to settle at $43.71 on Wednesday.
  • Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) shares climbed 32.8% to close at $9.68. Data Storage shares jumped over 24% on Tuesday on above-average volume.
  • iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW) gained 32.2% to settle at $7.72.
  • Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) gained 24.5% to close at $10.01, possibly amid an increase in the price of coal stemming from China unofficially banning Australian coal imports and rising demand in other countries as economies reopen from the pandemic.
  • Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) jumped 23.7% to settle at $1.88 on a report suggesting the company entered into an agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and were awarded a new grant of up to $48.95 million to support development of DARE-LARC1.
  • Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) surged 23.5% to close at $5.20 after an independent study showed 97% of Vivos patients achieved their desired treatment outcome.
  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) jumped 22.8% to settle at $3.29. Exela Technologies said recently-announced at-the-market equity program raised $85 million of proceeds.
  • OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) shares gained 21.9% to settle at $3.40 after the company said it will evaluate its DNA-plasmid interleukin-12 (IL-12) TAVO (tavokinogene telseplasmid) with Merck & Co’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in KEYNOTE-C87 Phase 3 trial.
  • Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OPNT) shares jumped 21.6% to close at $16.12 after the company disclosed top-line results from its confirmatory pharmacokinetic study for OPNT003, nasal nalmefene, for opioid overdose.
  • SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) gained 17.8% to settle at $56.02 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued Q4 guidance above analyst estimates.
  • G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) rose 17.6% to close at $4.34. The company, last month priced its IPO at $5 per unit.
  • Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) gained 17.1% to settle at $5.27.
  • Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) climbed 13.9% to close at $5.18 after the company issued a progress update on product candidates.
  • Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) climbed 13.6% to settle at $112.25. Biohaven reported Q2 NURTEC ODT sales of $93 million.
  • X Financial (NYSE: XYF) rose 13% to close at $13.13.
  • Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) gained 12.8% to settle at $4.05. The company said Curiosity and global production and distribution powerhouse Toon2Tango GmbH & Co. KG will develop Santa.com into an original animated musical holiday special.
  • KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) gained 12.4% to close at $4.44.
  • IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) surged 11.9% to close at $9.61. IVERIC recently announced it received written agreement from the FDA under a Special Protocol Assessment for the overall design of the company's GATHER2 Phase 3 trial of Zimura.
  • Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) rose 11% to settle at $11.30. Bon Natural Life recently received the certificate of a land use right for the future site of its third production facility in the city of Yumen.
  • Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) gained 10.8% to close at $3.79.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd(NYSE: JKS) shares climbed 10.7% to settle at $60.14 after gaining around 8% on Tuesday.
  • INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) jumped 10.6% to close at $19.75.
  • CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) gained 9.7% to settle at $13.80. CareMax recently entered into an agreement to acquire DNF Medical Centers.
  • Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) surged 9.3% to settle at $7.75. The company, lats month, priced its IPO at $13 a share.
  • Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) gained 9.1% to close at $3.71. Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Performant Financial with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $10.
  • iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) gained 8.1% to close at $6.70. The company, last month, priced its IPO at $8 per share.

 

Losers

  • Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares tumbled 30.1% to close at $8.55 on Wednesday. Bridgeline Digital reported that a global footwear brand's Indonesian subsidiary chose the company’s Celebros search for online experience.
  • BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) dropped 28.4% to close at $5.05. On July 6, 2021, software solutions provider BSQUARE entered into a Side Letter with B. Riley Securities, Inc to sell shares having an aggregate offering price of up to $50 million under the company’s Form S-3 filed on March 18.
  • Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) dipped 20.8% to close at $1.68 after the company reported a $2.5 million registered direct offering at $1.70 per share.
  • Eco Wave Power Global AB (NASDAQ: WAVE) dropped 20.4% to settle at $14.85. A 13G filing from Alpha Capital recently showed an 8.7% stake in the company.
  • Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) fell 20.3% to close at $19.24 after gaining gained 19% on Tuesday amid continued extreme volatility and volume in the stock from investors following the company's Instacart Ads integration announcement..
  • IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) declined 20.3% to close at $18.11 after the company offered up to $80 million shares in an underwritten public offering. Underwriters have an option to purchase up to $12 million of shares.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: STAF) dipped 20.2% to close at $3.83 after declining around 4% on Tuesday.
  • Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) dropped 19.3% to settle at $5.80. Meta Materials, formerly known as Torchlight Energy Resources Inc, recently performed a reverse split and merged with the company Meta Materials Inc. to become a combined company under the ticker MMAT.
  • Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) fell 18.9% to close at $5.06. Cleveland BioLabs and Cytocom recently announced a call to discuss the stockholder meeting vote results and proposed merger.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) dropped 18.5% to close at $4.20.
  • Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ: PBTS) declined 18.4% to settle at $2.49 after surging around 70% on Tuesday.
  • iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) fell 17.6% to close at $8.92.
  • SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) dipped 17.6% to settle at $13.50. SemiLEDs said, on July 6, it entered into a sales agreement with Roth Capital Partners.
  • Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPST) fell 17.5% to close at $10.93. Piper Sandler recently initiated coverage on Tempest Therapeutics with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $23.
  • Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) shares dropped 16.9% to close at $2.90 after climbing over 37% on Tuesday.
  • Pop Culture Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) shares declined 16.7% to close at $26.26. Pop Culture Group shares dropped over 40% on Tuesday on continued post-IPO volatility.
  • Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR) dropped 16.6% to close at $3.42 after declining 20% on Tuesday.
  • Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN) dropped 16.1% to close at $6.65 as the company priced its 1.875 million share offering $7.20 per share.
  • Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) dropped 16% to settle at $1.10 after jumping 26% on Tuesday.
  • Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) fell 15.4% to close at $5.81. Auddia recently named RadioAlabama as the third radio station group on the Auddia platform.
  • Amesite Inc (NASDAQ: AMST) shares dropped 14.4% to close at $2.44 after jumping around 20% on Tuesday.
  • Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: OPTT) fell 14.1% to close at $2.43.
  • ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) dropped 13.9% to settle at $84.23.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) dipped 13.7% to close at $185.78.
  • Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) dropped 13.2% to settle at $4.27.
  • Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPX) fell 13.2% to close at $8.45. Synaptogenix announced a regenerative patent award to treat Alzheimer's disease.
  • Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) tumbled 12.7% to settle at $9.25.
  • Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: SQBG) fell 12.1% to close at $14.92. Sequential Brands gained 8% on Tuesday on above-average volume.
  • Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) dipped 11.7% to close at $5.31.
  • Orbsat Corp (NASDAQ: OSAT) shares declined 10.8% to close at $7.49. Orbsat shares climbed 54% on Tuesday on abnormally-high volume.
  • Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) slipped 9.9% to close at $2.99 after gaining 15% on Tuesday.
  • Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTG) dropped 8.7% to close at $19.43. Portage Biotech was recently added to Russell 2000 Index.
  • Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) dropped 7.2% to close at $4.00. Axcella Health gained around 9% on Tuesday after HC Wainwright & Co initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $14 price target.
  • Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares slipped 6.8% to close at $15.28. CNH Industrial recently announced a partnership with Nikola.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

