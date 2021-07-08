Paysafe Introduces Safeguarding Solution For Travel Industry
- Paysafe Ltd (NYSE: PSFE) globally launched its safeguarding solution for the travel industry.
- The new solution eliminated the need for travel operators that accept payments from consumers to offer cash collateral to their acquirer to offset the risk of non-delivery of services.
- Instead, consumer payments are held by a third party and released immediately and in full to the travel business upon accomplishment of the terms agreed by the company and Paysafe.
- Price action: PSFE shares traded lower by 3.32% at $10.78 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
