Paysafe Introduces Safeguarding Solution For Travel Industry
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 7:58am   Comments
Paysafe Introduces Safeguarding Solution For Travel Industry
  • Paysafe Ltd (NYSE: PSFEglobally launched its safeguarding solution for the travel industry.
  • The new solution eliminated the need for travel operators that accept payments from consumers to offer cash collateral to their acquirer to offset the risk of non-delivery of services.
  • Instead, consumer payments are held by a third party and released immediately and in full to the travel business upon accomplishment of the terms agreed by the company and Paysafe.
  • Price action: PSFE shares traded lower by 3.32% at $10.78 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

News Tech

