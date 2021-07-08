 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Says Tesla Launching FSD Beta V9 On Saturday That Will Attempt To Show 'The Mind' Of The Car

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 4:38am   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said the latest beta version of its vision-based full-self driving software will debut on Saturday.

What Happened: In a series of tweets, Musk revealed plans to launch the limited beta v9 version this week and depending on its success may expand it to the general public in a “month or so.”

The Palo Alto, California-based company has rolled out its FSD beta program to a small set of testers — who have shown the car can make impressive moves, like dodging a deer on dirt roads.

Musk said the improved FSD screen in beta v9 will attempt to "show the 'mind' of the car."

See Also: Tesla Introduces Lower-Priced Model Y In China That Would Qualify For Subsidies

Why It Matters: Musk has been promoting the new update on Twitter. Earlier this week he revealed that the updated version of the full self-driving software release will carry a fresh user interface as well or the “mind of car view.” 

Tesla has recently switched to strictly cameras and stopped using radar sensors. Musk has said that camera-based vision is more accurate than radar, finding critics who claim such a system could face challenges in low-light conditions such as in dark areas, poor weather conditions as well as sunny glares.

See Also: What Makes It Possible For Tesla To Ditch Radar? Cathie Wood's Ark Says Answer Lies Here

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 2.26% lower at $644.65 on Wednesday.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs self-driving technology Tesla FSD

