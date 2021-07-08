 Skip to main content

Tesla, NIO Battery Supplier CATL's Chairman Is Now Richer Than Alibaba Co-Founder Jack Ma: Forbes

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 3:35am   Comments
Chinese battery supplier Contemporary Amperex Technology Co’s Chairman Robin Zeng has zipped past Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) co-founder Jack Ma to be the world’s twenty-fifth richest person, as per the real-time Forbes billionaires list.

What Happened: The 52-year old billionaire, who has built a fortune supplying batteries to electric vehicle makers like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO), has a net worth of $50 billion. In comparison, Ma’s riches are valued at $45.7 billion. The Alibaba co-founder held the record of being the richest person in Asia for a long time.

See Also: Alibaba's Position In E-Commerce, Cloud Stronger Than Feared By Wall Street, Says Analyst

In May, Jeng’s net worth was valued at $34.5 billion. 

The Shenzhen-listed CATL also counts Volkswagen Ag (OTC: VWAGY) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTC: BMWY) as customers.

Why It Matters: The rapid electric vehicle adoption across the world is creating a new line of billionaires and has been lifting the net worth of those linked to the ecosystem including industry disruptor Elon Musk. Zeng has a 25% stake in CATL, whose shares have jumped five folds since the beginning of 2020.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 2.26% lower at $644.65 on Wednesday.

Read Next: Jeff Bezos Breaks Elon Musk's Wealth Record, Clocking $211B: Bloomberg

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

