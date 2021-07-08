You Can Now Transform Into Harry Potter Characters While Video Calling With Facebook's Portal

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) said Wednesday that a user of its Portal video-calling devices and up to three friends can now transform themselves into characters from the “The Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” play.

What Happened: The Augmented Reality or AR experience will be available on Portal in the United States and the United Kingdom, as per a Facebook statement.

“In addition to Curtain Call, you can hang out with your friends in Hogwarts Great Hall, the Ministry of Magic and the Edge of the Forbidden Forest during video calls or capture videos to share using Portal’s Photo Booth app,” said Facebook.

Anyone can initiate the experience by tapping on “Curtain Call” in the effects tray on the device.

“When the lights come up, each person on the call will embody a character from the show with a unique spell, which is assigned randomly,” as per Facebook.

Why It Matters: Facebook said all the AR masks and experiences are powered by its own Spark AR. In March, it was reported that Facebook has dedicated 20% of its workforce to Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality efforts.

Cathie Wood of Ark Invest said last month that Facebook’s anticipated smartwatch launch next year could be a gateway to AR.

Oculus, a subsidiary of Facebook that sells VR devices, made it mandatory for users to log into their Facebook accounts last year — a move that caused social media outrage.

Snapchat, a Facebook rival from Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP), is also making a push in the segment with its own AR glasses.

Price Action: On Wednesday, Facebook shares closed 0.65% lower at $350.49 in the regular session.

