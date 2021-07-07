Inflation, Gold, & Crypto: is Asia Broadband the Next GameStop?

The stock market is no longer only the domain of in-the-know professionals on Wall Street or The City. The rise of eToro, Robinhood, and other such platforms has made the markets accessible to the masses. With low buy-in fees on CFDs of the world’s most popular shares and markets available in just a few clicks, retail traders have firmly arrived at what was traditionally a very private party.

The GameStop (NYSE: GME) saga made headlines all over the world. Not only has a new breed of trader arrived, but these tech-savvy, social media-obsessed traders quickly learned that by pooling together their resources, they could disrupt the game and get one over on the big boys. GameStop turned many amateur investors into rich people overnight. And highlighted just how much power and impact a loosely organized newbie gang of traders on Reddit could have if they put their minds and resources to it.

For people coming late to the game and looking to get in on the action, there is a great sense of FOMO. Or whatever this would be in the past tense. GameStop already happened. The system will better protect itself from other such attacks. And there isn’t anywhere near the same value in going with the safe trades of your Googles, Facebooks, or Teslas if you want those GameStop-style rapid returns.

So, what is a new trader to do? The answer is to do it the old-school way. Look at the fundamentals. Understand the time in which we live. And use your gained knowledge to identify the next big thing before too many others do the same—something like Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTC: AABB), for example.

All that Glitters

The U.S. Consumer Price Index jumped by 5% in headline inflation in May. This was its most significant rise since 2008, and everybody knows what happened next back then. In times of economic crisis brought about by out-of-control inflation, the markets always suffer. Or at least most of them do.

While stocks, funds, and the value of the dollar may dip drastically in hard times, gold often acts as a hedge that tends to rise in value as everything else falters. This is great if you are holding gold, but it can also be something that you can benefit from if some of your holdings are with companies that have ties to gold and other commodities.

Livermore Partners Chief Investment Office David Neuhauser is undoubtedly of this opinion as he believes commodities are set to enter a supercycle that will generate significant returns in the next 3 to 5 years.

This brings us back to the beginning. Asia Broadband, Inc.’s (OTC: AABB) main business focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. And with the recent acquisition of a new gold mine and production facilities in Mexico, it appears the company is actively expanding its reach in the world of commodities at just the right time.

Aside from growing its core business, the company also recently reported strong growth to start the first quarter of 2021, and its listed assets of $100 million are a five-fold increase on those of just one year ago.

AABB is a company with solid fundamentals in place, and its rise has not gone unnoticed by the wave of new traders. The company boasts a loyal and rapidly growing army of dedicated retail investors, as shown by its lively subreddits and over 35,000 watchers on Stocktwits.

The Crypto Factor

Asia Broadband, Inc. is also notable for the aggressive push that the company has made this year into the crypto world. The company’s AABB Gold Token is a one-of-a-kind in this sphere thanks to its vertical integration of Mine-to-Token gold-backing. This means that, unlike other gold-backed cryptos, AABB holds physical gold assets that back the AABBG token 100% from the mining production segment of its holding company.

In support of the AABBG token, of which more than $1 million of tokens were sold in the first few weeks of launch, the company is also launching its own proprietary crypto exchange, due for release in the next few months.

The crypto connection was also recently strengthened when the company announced that it plans to grow its presence in Central America and build up demand for AABBG by setting up a satellite office in crypto-friendly El Salvador.

A Perfect Storm

The global economy looks set to hit the rocks in the coming months, with gold and crypto highly likely to rally in opposition. In this context, it would appear that Asia Broadband is well-positioned on several fronts to take advantage of this new “supercycle” that will see some companies prosper as others falter in the months and years ahead.

With a 52-week market high of $0.64 at the time of writing, Asia Broadband, Inc. looks like a more than enticing portfolio add at its current market price. With a new crypto exchange on the horizon, dynamic growth in its core commodity focused business operations, and growing connections with the crypto-friendly market of El Salvador, AABB should be turning up on a lot more investors’ watch lists.