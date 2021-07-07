 Skip to main content

Beyond Meat CEO Says Making Plant-Based Foods Indistinguishable From Animal Protein Remains 'Holy Grail'
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 07, 2021 2:50pm   Comments
Beyond Meant Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) CEO Ethan Brown is on a mission — nay, on a crusade — to make plant-based offers completely emulate their meat-based inspirations.

What Happened: In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Brown admitted his product line has yet to be mistaken for the animal products they are trying to replace.

“The real test for us is to make each of our platforms – beef, pork and poultry – indistinguishable from animal protein,” he stated.

“How do you make a raw chicken breast with the translucent skin, the color transition that occurs? Steak, given its distribution of fat and protein, and, of course, bacon? Those three things are the holy grail.”

Brown added that it was acceptable to describe his products by their animal protein inspirations.

“You can insist that meat has to come from a chicken, cow or pig,” he continued. “Or you can, instead, focus on the composition of meat. If we’re able to deliver the amino acids, lipids, trace minerals, vitamins and water in the same architecture as an animal’s muscle, I think we have the right to call it that, albeit plant-based.”

What's Next: Brown’s July 7 interview with WSJ coincides with an unexpected surprise via the Beyond Meat Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) page that hinted at a major announcement for July 8.

