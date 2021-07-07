Investing in Silver Mining: How Lakewood Exploration Stands Out

Photo by Wolfgang Hasselmann on Unsplash

Silver is a precious metal that is often referred to as an investment safety net, similar to gold. Like many tangible assets, silver tends to move in the opposite direction of stock and bond markets.

Silver can protect an investor during market downturns and even hedge against inflation. Silver is also great for balancing an investment portfolio — it adds diversity to common securities like stocks, bonds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Despite silver’s reputation as a safe haven, the commodity has known its fair share of price swings. For instance, in February 2021, traders on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum pushed forward the #silversqueeze movement, which sent silver prices soaring to an eight-year high.

For investors believing the #silversqueeze movement will continue to push prices up to new heights, or those who simply are looking for an age-old way to incorporate greater diversification into their portfolios, one firm continues to stand out — Lakewood Exploration Inc. (CSE: LWD).

Why Lakewood Exploration is Drawing the Attention of Silver Investors

Lakewood Exploration is a Canadian silver exploration company that recently acquired Silver Hammer Mining, and with that the Silver Strand and Burnt Cabin mines. Lakewood Exploration is now on track to become Idaho's newest pure play near-term silver miner in the world-class Coeur d’Alene mining district -- a district responsible for production exceeding 1.2 billion ounces of silver, plus significant lead, zinc and copper.

Lakewood Exploration’s recent discoveries within the Silver Strand mine that are drawing the attention of investors who are looking to gain additional exposure to rising silver prices.

The Silver Strand consists of 70 claims over 5.5 kilometers (3.4 miles) of a silver belt in Idaho that has produced 1.2 billion ounces of silver. So far, it’s only been mined down to 90 meters (295 feet) – while world-class mines on the same belt, in the same rock formation, frequently were mined to a depth of 2,000 meters (6,562 feet) or more. Already, the Silver Strand mine’s geology is showing enormous potential for silver resources and other precious metals.

The Silver Strand is located on top of the Revett formation, meaning mineralization could extend down thousands of feet, just like other major mines on the belt. Comparable mines have produced upwards of 100 to 350 million ounces of silver. The Silver Strand also has a unique surface gold component that the other mines in the region don’t have.

Investing in Lakewood Exploration’s Silver Discovery Potential

Lakewood Exploration is a publicly traded company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The company is well-financed with approximately $3.5 million in cash reserves and a tight share structure with management and insiders owning about 45% out of 25.2 million outstanding shares. Lakewood Exploration maintains a market cap of about $16 million.

You can learn more about Lakewood Exploration’s stock data and financial reports here.