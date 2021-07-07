IPG Launches Data-Led Creative/CRM Agency, Performance Art
- The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE: IPG) launched a new global agency, Performance Art, that combines deep data, technology, and CRM expertise with creative talent.
- CEO Andrea Cook, Chief Creative Officer Ian Mackenzie, and COO Elizabeth Sellors, the leadership team that helped build FCB/SIX, will take the helm at Performance Art in equivalent roles.
- The agency will partner closely with a range of IPG companies and build on the company's foundational data and technology layers at Acxiom and Kinesso to provide clients with data-driven marketing solutions.
- Performance Art will build on a founding roster of existing talent and clients, including BMW, CIBC, and Black & Abroad.
- Separately, FCB/SIX will continue to operate as an integrated global unit within the FCB network, reporting to Tina Allan, FCB's newly-appointed Global Partner, Data Science, and Connections.
- Price action: IPG shares traded lower by 0.31% at $32.29 on the last check Wednesday.
