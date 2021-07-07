 Skip to main content

GoDaddy Introduces Service To Easily Sell Unused Domain Names
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 2:20pm   Comments
  • GoDaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDYlaunched List for Sale, to quickly and easily list and sell unused domain names.
  • The tool is available for free to all GoDaddy customers who own a domain name.
  • This service provides an opportunity for customers to generate a profit on unused domains.
  • GoDaddy provides an estimate pricing tool to set an accurate price for their listing.
  • Price action: GDDY shares traded higher by 1.00% at $89.53 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

