GoDaddy Introduces Service To Easily Sell Unused Domain Names
- GoDaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) launched List for Sale, to quickly and easily list and sell unused domain names.
- The tool is available for free to all GoDaddy customers who own a domain name.
- This service provides an opportunity for customers to generate a profit on unused domains.
- GoDaddy provides an estimate pricing tool to set an accurate price for their listing.
- Price action: GDDY shares traded higher by 1.00% at $89.53 on the last check Wednesday.
