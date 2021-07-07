Disneyland Resort Offers Discounted Summer Tickets To California Residents

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) is offering California residents a special discount for visiting the Disneyland Resort this summer.

What Happened: KTLA-TV reported that Californians looking to visit Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park will be able to purchase a three-day, one-park ticket for $249, or $83 a day; the usual price is $104 per day. A park hopper option is available for an additional $55.

Ticket sales began on July 6 and guests can redeem them on any three separate days through Sept. 30, based on reservation availability within the park. Valid proof of residency is required for all ticket buyers.

Separately, KABC-TV reported the resort is offering up to 25% off select rooms at Disney's Grand California Hotel & Spa and up to 20% at the Disneyland Hotel through Oct. 2.

Why It Happened: Disneyland traditionally offers discounts to Southern California residents in January after the rush of holiday season visitors subsides, but this year it expanded the discount program to the full state and shifted to the peak summer season in order to make up for time that was lost during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company has not released attendance statistics since the park reopened this spring. The blog MousePlanet reported multiple attractions, dining venues and shops at both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure are still closed, including the Chip 'n' Dale Treehouse and the Disneyland Monorail.

Photo: Inside the Magic/Flickr Creative Commons.