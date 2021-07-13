Last IPO Week Was The Busiest In Over A Decade

We have witnessed a record last week, with 19 launched IPOs and almost $10 billion raised. That is the most companies in one week since 2004. Even more, the NYSE floor which has been rather quiet in the past year came back to life. SPACs have been favored for a good part of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, so the IPO business had to take a back seat. Until now! It has returned big time.

And it is not only last week. 213 IPOs have been already launched until the end of June raising over $70 billion, and that is the full-year average for the past 10 years. Among those, 16 IPOs have raised one billion dollars or more. And that is without last week's IPOs! Here are the newest market players.

DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI), the second-largest IPO this year, raised $4.4 billion at a $70.4 billion market cap. DIDI is the dominant ride-hailing company in China, covering 4,000 towns and cities, with more than 15 million drivers.

Another addition to New York Stock Exchange is SentinelOne (NYSE: S), a fast-growing cybersecurity platform, with 4,700 customers ready to pay for their autonomous cybersecurity protection. The company raised $1.2 billion at a $10.6 billion market cap.

Turkish D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ: HEPS) is an e-commerce platform operating under the name Hepsiburada. In 2020, it connected 33 million members out of which there are 9 million Active Customers, with 45.000 active merchants.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ: LZ), a provider of legal solutions, raised $535 million at a $5.8 billion market cap. The company delivered good growth, by holding 5% of new corporations formed in the US and by working on 10% of new LLCs.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) is a company with a long track record, recognized by many customers. It operates through a network of doughnut shops and retailers, as well as through the delivery business.

Clear Secure (NYSE: YOU) managed to raise $409 million at a $4.5 billion market cap. This identity verification service uses biometrics to perform automatic identity verification. At the end of May, its services were used at 67 Health Pass-enabled partners, 26 sports and entertainment partners as well as 38 airports.

Provider of SaaS solutions, EverCommerce (NASDAQ: EVCM) is a leader in vertically integrated and tailor-made SaaS solutions for SMBs. It raised $325 million at a $3.4 billion market cap.

Xometry (NASDAQ: XMTR) is a leading Artificial Intelligence enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing. It serves a wide range of companies, from Fortune 100 to startups. It raised $303 million at a $2.0 billion market cap.

One more addition to NASDAQ Stock Exchange is Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), which managed to raise $273 million at a $1.9 billion market cap. The company offers cloud-based software solutions for professional and financial service businesses, and it had more than 1,600 clients at the end of March.

Integral Ad Science Holding (NASDAQ: IAS) offers solutions to advertisers on how to measure the success of their ads. It raised $270 million at a $2.8 billion market cap.

Torrid Holdings (NYSE: CURV) is a plus-sized women's apparel brand and it holds the first position in direct net sales of women's plus-size apparel and intimates in North America. It raised $231 million at a $2.3 billion market cap.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ABOS) is a biotech company developing treatments for Alzheimer's. The company's leading candidate is a humanized monoclonal antibody which is currently being in Phase 1 trial for patients with cognitive impairment and mild dementia due to AD. It raised 160 million at a $675 million market cap.

CVRx (NASDAQ: CVRX) is the neuromodulation device provider and it raised $126 million at a $389 million market cap. The company's BAROSTEM NEO is the first commercially available neuromodulation product that improves symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AVTE) is developing a treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and is getting ready to start a Phase 2b/3 trial for PAH patients. It raised $122 million at a $347 million market cap.

Dingdong (NYSE: DDL) is the fastest Chinese growing on-demand e-commerce company, offering fresh groceries as its core product. It raised $96 million at a $5.5 billion market cap.

Belgium Nyxoah (NASDAQ: NYXH) generates revenues in Europe from the Genio system, minimally invasive treatment for obstructive sleep apnea. It raised $85 million at a $768 million market cap.

Better Choice (OTC: BTTR) is the producer of premium pet food under the brand Halo and TruDog. It raised $40 million at a $138 million market cap.

Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ: CPOP), an event planner from China, provides event planning and execution and marketing services, as well as hosts entertainment events and organizes hip-hop-related online programs. It raised $37 million at a $110 million market cap.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ: VRAR) is an agnostic virtual (VR) and augmented (AR) reality platform company providing solutions and services in the domain of enterprise-focused software. It raised $12 million at an $84 million market cap.

Besides 19 IPOs, 13 SPACs have raised $2.9 billion last past week.

