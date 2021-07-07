Professional Diversity Network To Raise $2.5M Via Institutional Share Sale At 20% Discount
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN), inked agreements to raise $2.5 million from the sale of shares at $1.70 per share in an institutional offering.
- The offer price signifies a 19.8% discount to the company’s Tuesday closing price of $2.12.
- The stock gained 27.7% last week.
- It held $2.3 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2021.
- Price action: IPDN shares traded lower by 20.5% at $1.685 on the last check Wednesday.
