Professional Diversity Network To Raise $2.5M Via Institutional Share Sale At 20% Discount
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 2:02pm   Comments
  • Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN), inked agreements to raise $2.5 million from the sale of shares at $1.70 per share in an institutional offering.
  • The offer price signifies a 19.8% discount to the company’s Tuesday closing price of $2.12.
  • The stock gained 27.7% last week.
  • It held $2.3 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2021.
  • Price action: IPDN shares traded lower by 20.5% at $1.685 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Offerings Tech

